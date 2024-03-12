PhilHealth supports Phl Cancer Center

PhilHealth, through the leadership of its president and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr., expressed support for the establishment of the Philippine Cancer Center, a 20-story building that will house a comprehensive center for cancer diagnosis, treatment research and patient support in Quezon City.

In his speech during the groundbreaking ceremony on 8 March, Ledesma said that “once the PCC becomes operational, PhilHealth will immediately work on its inclusion in the list of contracted partners so Filipinos may avail of our Z Benefit Packages.”

The Z Benefit Packages are PhilHealth’s comprehensive benefits for catastrophic illnesses which can be availed of from its contracted providers nationwide.

Ledesma pointed out that PhilHealth provides substantial support to patients with prostate, cervical, colon or rectum cancer, and acute lymphocytic/ lymphoblastic leukemia through the Z Benefit Packages.

PhilHealth recently announced the expansion of its breast cancer coverage from P100,000 to P1.4 million.