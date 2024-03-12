P238.2-M ‘kush’ found inside balikbayan boxes

The Bureau of Customs yesterday warned overseas Filipino workers involved in drug trafficking to think twice before putting illegal substances in balikbayan boxes.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service Director Verne Enciso issued the warning following the interception of an estimated P238.2 million worth of dried marijuana or “kush” hidden inside several balikbayan boxes from Thailand at the Manila International Container Port.

Enciso said the CIIS-MICP had requested the issuance of an alert order against the shipment containing the balikbayan boxes after it received “derogatory information” that it contained illegal drugs and other misdeclared and undeclared items.

“With the prompt response of the Office of the District Collector, we were able to apprehend the shipment and process it for a thorough examination. We then found hundreds of kilos of marijuana in the shipment originally declared as consolidated balikbayan boxes and personal effects,” he said.

The 100 percent physical examination of the shipment was conducted from 3 to 8 March by the assigned Customs examiner and witnessed by the CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, Philippine Coast Guard, Environmental Protection and Compliance Division, ODC and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Five balikbayan boxes were consigned to Gerard Cruz and Erika Cruz and found to contain 126 packages of marijuana with a total weight of 65,000 grams and an estimated value of P78 million.

Another batch of five balikbayan boxes was consigned to BKKCHCF SHN and found with 138 packages of marijuana with an estimated weight of 70,000 grams. The illegal drugs are worth more or less P84 million.

Two balikbayan boxes were found also with marijuana concealed in food packages and blankets and consigned to Jonathan/Francis Ayala. The marijuana found totaled 63,500 grams in weight and was estimated to be worth around P76.2 million.

Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy said that the boxes of marijuana were brought back inside the container that was then padlocked and sealed.

The container will be in safekeeping by the BoC until the full inventory and the turnover to PDEA.

“While these groups and individuals regularly come up with an array of concealment methods to smuggle dangerous drugs into our country, the work shown by our agents this past week is one of the many reasons why they will not succeed,” Uy said.