LATEST

MMDA on single ticketing system

LOOK: Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chair Romando Artes called a press conference regarding the supreme court decision on single ticketing, with Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce, and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora. Zamora said Metro Manila mayors will have to deputize local enforcers to continue ticketing traffic violators in the metro. Chair Artes approved and said the Supreme Court's decision is not yet an immediate executory.