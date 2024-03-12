Fatal fight between Pasig transgenders

A transgender man and a male cohort may face criminal charges for allegedly mauling to death a fellow transgender man in Pasig City over the weekend.

The suspects were identified as alias John, an LGBTQIA+ member, 26, call center agent, and a resident of Barangay Pineda, Pasig City; and alias Rodrod, 21, male, a resident of Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal. The victim was identified as alias Shaina, an LGBTQIA+ member, 29, call center agent, and a resident of Barangay Pineda, Pasig City.

Initial investigation showed that at about 11:50 p.m. of 7 March, the victim’s mother reported to the barangay that her son incurred injuries secondary to death. Ortigas Police Sub-Station 1 assisted the complainant and subsequently referred them to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section.

In-depth investigation divulged that at about 6:30 a.m. of 2 March at No. 690, MRR Street, Purok 3, Barangay Pineda, a mauling incident occured while the two suspects and the victim together with the witnesses were having a drinking spree.

A heated argument ensued thereafter wherein the suspects got irked then choked, kicked, and mauled the victim. The witnesses pacified the suspects and later on accompanied the victim to his house.

However, on 5 March, the victim’s mother noticed his son seemingly vomiting prompting her to bring him to the Rizal Medical Center for medical treatment.

On 6 March at around 8 a.m., the complainant and the victim went home after her son had been treated but hours later, the victim was sent back to the hospital due to deteriorating condition and was declared dead at 7:53 p.m. on 7 March.

A cursory examination revealed that there were signs of external injuries on the victim’s extremities. The cadaver was subjected to autopsy examination and the victim’s cause of death was due to intracranial hemorrhage.

A complaint of homicide was filed against the suspects before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.