CAAP prepares for Holy Week influx

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is now preparing for the expected influx of air travelers during Holy Week.

The 44 airports under CAAP’s management are ready to implement Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Holy Week 2024 as soon as the Department of Transportation activates it.

Recently, several airports under CAAP have conducted bomb simulations in preparation for the exodus of travelers for the Lenten season and summer break. This also corresponds with the rise in bomb jokes in airports.

To maintain a convenient, safe, and dependable system in CAAP airports at the moment, all airport managers have been directed to submit their plans for airport operations and communication.

A “no leave policy” for staff members will also be put into place to provide adequate service for the travelers making the trip back to their respective provinces during Holy Week.

Due to revenge travel after the pandemic, CAAP anticipates a 7–10 percent rise in the overall number of air travelers over the Lenten season.

According to information from CAAP’s Aerodrome Development and Management Service, the agency recorded a total of 4.4 million passengers through April 2023, a 1.2 million increase over the 3.1 million registered in the same period in 2022.

Following Holy Week, CAAP will monitor not just travelers going back to their home provinces but also individuals who are going back to work.