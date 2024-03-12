Bong Go’s Malasakit Center initiative grants a South Cotabato teen a new lease on life

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Center initiative is a significant support system for Filipinos needing medical assistance.

An illustration of this initiative's impact is the story of 16-year-old Eugene Benz Cajandig from Koronadal City, South Cotabato, whose life took a positive turn thanks to the senator's intervention.

Eugene was diagnosed with Dextro-Transposition of the Great Arteries, ventricular septal defect (VSD), atrial septal defect (ASD), and pulmonary stenosis. These conditions necessitated specialized medical intervention, highlighting the immediate and ongoing healthcare needs of patients like him.

His mother, Hazel Cajandig, shared their family's ordeal, noting the difficult decisions they faced due to the initial prognosis and the financial implications of Eugene's condition.

“Hindi po namin tinuloy ‘yung operasyon (noong baby pa siya) kasi nasa 40% lang po ‘yung survival rate niya. Kaya inuwi namin siya. Sabi ng doktor, ibabalik namin siya one year old,” she recounted.

“Kaso hindi namin siya naibalik agad kasi akala namin okay siya. Noong dinala namin siya, binalik namin two years old na po siya. Late na siya for total correction,” added Hazel.

The delayed return for treatment further complicated Eugene's condition, underscoring the dire circumstances that can result from limited healthcare access.

At two years old, Eugene suffered a stroke, leading to partial paralysis and necessitating regular phlebotomy sessions to manage his condition. This medical setback not only emphasized the severity of his congenital heart defects but also the emotional and financial toll on his family.

“Tapos na-stroke po siya. Half-paralyzed po ng dalawang linggo. Buti na lang din naka-cover din siya agad. Umpisa po noon, lumalabas na ‘yung mga ano niya… na monthly na po siya nagpapa-plebotomy,” she said.

During the Tnalak Festival in South Cotabato in July last year, a crucial moment occurred when Hazel approached Go for assistance. Known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his commitment to healthcare advocacy, Go's response to Eugene's case through the Malasakit Centers initiative was instrumental.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos.

Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. in 2023. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, improving Filipinos’ access to specialized healthcare.

Through the intervention of the Malasakit Center, Eugene was granted a new lease on life—a chance to undergo life-saving surgery at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City. This critical procedure, which once seemed financially impossible for his family, was completed, thanks to the comprehensive support offered by the Malasakit Center and the efforts of Go.

Hazel expressed deep gratitude towards Go, whose intervention marked a significant shift towards hope and recovery for Eugene.

“Answered prayer po talaga si Senator Bong Go. Malaki pong pasalamat ko talaga sa Poong Maykapal dahil binigyan niya po ako ng Mr. Malasakit, Senator Bong Go, na sinagot po lahat ng operasyon,” she said.

“Ang saya-saya ko na po, kasi maabot na niya ‘yung pangarap niya sa buhay. Senator Bong Go, maraming, maraming salamat po sa pagdugtong niyo sa buhay niya. Salamat po,” she added.

In reflecting on his motivations and the trust placed in him by the Filipino people, Go reiterates his humble beginnings and his resolve to serve with integrity and dedication.

“Simple lang po ako na probinsyano na katulad ninyo na binigyan niyo po ng pagkakataon (na magserbisyo). Kaya magtatrabaho ako para sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya, mga kababayan ko,” he said.

Eugene's ordeal highlights the critical role of initiatives like the Malasakit Centers in bridging the gap between vulnerable populations and the healthcare services they urgently need.