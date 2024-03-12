2 transport groups’ roadworthiness check lauded

Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Tuesday lauded two transport groups operating in Metro Manila for initiating the roadworthiness of the public utility vehicles, particularly passenger jeepneys, of their members.

Mendoza led the inspection yesterday at the terminals of the Basicano Transport Service and Multi-Purpose Cooperative and the DMNR Inc. (Divisoria-Monumento Novaliches Recto) in the Caloocan-Novaliches area.

“The two transport groups initiated the request for inspection and this only shows good and responsible leadership, as well as genuine concerns for their passengers, on the part of their leaders and members,” Mendoza said.

The inspection is in line with the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to ensure the roadworthiness of all PUVs as part of the road safety campaign in the country.

As soon as the request for inspection was received, Mendoza immediately set up a schedule with the transport groups in their respective terminals on Tuesday.

The LTO personnel brought with them mobile emission testing machines and other equipment that checks the roadworthiness of the PUVs.

On the part of Basicano Transport Service and Multi-Purpose Cooperative and the DMNR Inc., their leaders expressed gratitude to Assistant Secretary Mendoza for acceding to their request for one-time, big-time roadworthiness inspections.

The activity was also taken as an opportunity to facilitate the renewal of the motor vehicle registration, as well as other LTO-related transactions of the members.