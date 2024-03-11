Woman power evident

A vision to have their own district hospital that residents of Quezon City’s Tandang Sora District can call their own came from their former barangay chairman turned House of Representatives Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar.

Co-Pilar — who was first elected barangay chairperson of Barangay Pasong Tamo — that every mother turned to her if there is a sick family member, begging her that they need to be hospitalized.

This continued until they voted her as one of the six city council members for their district.

It became a routine for Co-Pilar to refer those who need to be hospitalized to city-run hospitals near them. For that reason, she envisioned another city-run hospital should be built for her district.

After nine years at the council, her constituents decided to bring her to Congress as they shared that dream as the need was aggravated with the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the advocacy in mind, Co-Pilar worked hard for the hospital to become a reality as she spoke with Mayor Joy Belmonte, promising the people during the campaign for their second term.

In June last year, a Co-Pilar approached House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Representative Yedda Romualdez and discussed the need of the district to have a hospital and after a few days, they were able to help Co-pilar by augmenting the infrastructure budget of the district.