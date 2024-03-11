San Juan provides school rubber shoes

The local government of San Juan City on Monday distributed 13,000 pairs of rubber shoes to all public school students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

“These pairs of rubber shoes, will not only enhance the comfort of students as they walk or commute to school but will also symbolize the city’s commitment to investing in the future generation through quality education,” Mayor Francis Zamora said.

Building on the success of last year’s distribution of black school shoes to pre-school and daycare students, the provision of rubber shoes will complete the school uniforms of San Juan City public school students.

Over the past two years, students have been benefiting from the LGU-provided free school and P.E. uniforms, and the addition of customized rubber shoes will complete their school wardrobe.

The mayor underscored the importance of equipping students with the necessary tools for success and creating an environment conducive to learning and growth.

The distribution of rubber shoes, along with other initiatives such as free laptops and tablets for students and teachers, free fiber optic internet connection in classrooms and households of students, and smart TVs in classrooms, reflects the city’s commitment to advancing education and empowering its youth.

He also expressed his deep understanding of the challenges faced by some public school students who, despite financial constraints, relentlessly pursue their studies for a brighter future.

“I recognize the predicament of many of our public school students who face financial challenges but continue to strive for academic excellence. Our goal is to provide them with the all out support they need to thrive and succeed,” the city executive said.

The local government has also been consistent in providing financial assistance and rewards to students who excel in academics and sports. This holistic approach to education aims to nurture well-rounded individuals and recognize the hard work and dedication of students who go the extra mile in their studies and extracurricular activities.