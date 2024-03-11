PCC a sanctuary, says VM Gian

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto on Sunday said the planned Philippine Cancer Center will be a sanctuary not only for patients, diagnosis, treatment research but also patient support under one roof.

Sotto were among local executives and lawmakers who graced the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed 20-story PCC located beside the Blood Bank Complex in Quezon Avenue last week.

Sotto said the PCC will be more than just a hospital as it will also become a training center and dormitory for doctors from far-flung areas.

“With a capacity of 230 beds, the hospital will served as cancer treatment and research center that will cater to patients of our city and the country,” Sotto said.