Marikina launches heart health awareness

In celebration of this year’s Philippine Heart Month, Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro underscored the importance of having a healthy lifestyle.

The local government of Marikina and the Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development launched the “Ka-heartner, Puso ang Piliin Health Fair” on Monday, 11 March, at the Marikina Sports Center as part of the Philippine Heart Month festivities.

Teodoro emphasized the need to have a healthy lifestyle in a bid to keep oneself away from diseases and ensure a healthy community.

The local chief executive highlighted that Marikina has been implementing programs that seek to ensure the health and welfare of its constituents.

DoH has advised the public to avoid fatty and salty foods; eat fruits and vegetables; exercise regularly; and avoid smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages.

Teodoro also noted that the city government has recognized the value of having open spaces around the city that the public can freely use for exercise and recreational purposes.

In Marikina, Teodoro said that all the city’s health facilities have been accredited under the Universal Health Care system.

For his part, DoH-MMCHD Regional Director Rio Magpantay urged the public to choose what is good for their heart.

