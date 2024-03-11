Guadiz confident over PUVMP implementation

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III on Sunday expressed his optimism that pending cases against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program will also be dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Guadiz was referring to two more pending cases at the SC challenging the implementation of the modernization program. This was after SC junked the petition filed by Bayyo Association Inc. last week, challenging the legality of the of the government.

The LTFRB chief said they welcome the decision of the Supreme Court, adding that “the court is recognizing the importance of the PUVMP in our efforts to modernize our public transport.”

However, he expressed that the LTFRB respects the transport group’s next move to appeal the SC’s decision.

Guadiz also reiterated that the PUVMP aims to provide a better, efficient, and safe transportation service to the Filipino people, dismissing claims that it would only cause negative effects to jeepney drivers and operators in the country.

He added that it is high time the Philippines become at par with its neighboring countries in terms of public transport, emphasizing that the PUVMP is among the efforts needed to be done to achieve this.

“We need to modernize our jeepneys to make them safe and comfortable and accessible public transportation, and the only way to do that is to modernize our transportation system,” Guadiz said.

He also disclosed that the consolidation of PUVs nationwide has reached 80 percent. In Metro Manila, 96 percent of the active jeepneys have applied for consolidation while 80 to 90 percent in the provinces.

Guadiz also clarified that the government cannot impose the kind of modern jeepneys operators must acquire, and that the program will give them ample time to have modern units.