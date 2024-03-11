10 injured in water tank explosion

At least 10 people were reportedly hurt after a water tank exploded in Parañaque City on Saturday night.

Initial reports disclosed that the water tank was on the roof deck of a building located along Quirino Avenue in Barangay Tambo.

Following the explosion, portions of the building were damaged as debris fell on the street hitting several vehicles, including a sport utility vehicle and an e-trike.

Motorists and residents were caught by surprise along Quirino Avenue, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City when the water tank at the roof deck of the 11-story building suddenly exploded.

Due to the explosion and the sudden rush of water a transformer in the area also exploded after it was hit by debris from the building.

Witnesses said from the rooftop the water flowed to the pavement in the area causing small vehicles parked to be carried by the strong flow of the water.

Police said the first responders in Barangay Tambo reported 10 were injured after they were hit by falling debris.

One of those injured was a 13-year-old boy who was going to bring food when hit by debris cause bone dislocation of his right foot.

Denson Cano, officer-in-charge of peace and order council of Barangay Tambo, disclosed that the injured were brought to the nearest hospital and a power line was also affected and some streets had to be closed for clearing operations.

The cause of the explosion of the water tank is still being determined by authorities.