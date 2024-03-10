Women all over on special day

Women clad in purple flocked to the football field of Miriam College in Quezon City on Friday to dance their rights in celebration of Women’s Day.

Students and faculty members of the college’s basic and higher education units protested for women’s rights through a dance mob organized by the Women and Gender Institute or WAGI.

Miriam College’s WAGI is a staunch advocate of women’s rights and gender equality. It is a specialized center for research and training for non-sexist learning in support of young women and students.

The women protesters staged the flash mob themed “Accelerating Progress on Gender Equality” to raise awareness against any form of violence against women and eliminate all forms of gender-based violence.

Moreover, the campaign also serves as a call to action to end poverty and promote gender-responsive financing and transition towards a sustainable green economy and a compassionate care society.

Friday’s dance mob marks the first of the Miriam College, having been postponed for years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate flash mob in Manila on Friday, progressive women’s group Gabriela, with a massive women crowd, also upheld their rights and protections and called for the passage of a law promoting gender equality in the country.

Their protest also advocated to cease the government’s fresh attempt for a Charter Change, which has been the center of debate in Congress.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration kicked off its commemoration of Women’s Month 2024 with a sporting event in an effort to acknowledge and honor the priceless contributions made by women to society.

The BI’s Gender and Development Committee initiated the BI G.A.M.E.S. (Gender Advocacy and Mainstreaming: Equality through Sports) initiative on 8 March at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

The event began with a relay of torches and balloons, signifying the removal of barriers and restrictions that prevented women from progressing.

“Through initiatives like BI G.A.M.E.S., the BI seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable society where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

Tansingco added that the BI G.A.M.E.S. project not only encourages physical fitness and healthy competition, but it also provides a significant means of honoring Women’s Month. The event hopes to encourage and empower women to break down barriers, confront misconceptions, and pursue their aspirations with confidence and tenacity by displaying the brilliance and resiliency of women in sports.