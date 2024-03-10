Druggie yields P204K worth of shabu

Quezon City Police District Director, P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan on Saturday announced the arrest of a drug suspect and the seizure of P204,000 of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City early morning yesterday.

P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale, Chief of the District Drug Enforcement Unit identified the suspect as John Jen Gutierrez, 36 years old and a resident of Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City.

Cale said that a confidential informant reported to DDEU about the illegal drug peddling activities of the suspect which prompted them to set a buy-bust at 5:30 a.m. of 9 March in front of No. 818 Tandang Sora Avenue, Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City.

Gutierrez was arrested after a police operative who acted as poseur buyer successfully bought P10,500 worth of shabu from him.

Seized from the suspect were 30 grams of shabu valued at P204,000, a black coin purse, the buy-bust money, and a cellular phone used in the drug deal.

Maranan said the arrested suspect will be charged with violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

He commended the DDEU operatives for their relentless anti-illegal drug operation resulting in the arrest of the suspect and confiscation of the illegal drugs.