Chair yoga for Cainta’s seniors

The local government of Cainta, Rizal is providing chair yoga for senior citizens as part of the town’s health and wellness program for the elderly people.

“It’s geared towards providing senior citizens more options of what to do in their healthy lifestyle activities,” Cainta municipal administrator Keith Nieto said in an interview over the weekend.

A project of his wife Mayor Elen Nieto, the chair yoga is being conducted every week at the Sunset Retreat, the town’s home for the aged, and inside villages and subdivisions.

“So, they have this chair yoga that goes around now in Cainta. It’s more of Elen’s program, not mine,” Nieto, a former Cainta mayor, said.

“They’re putting different instructors for this chair yoga. They can be an alternative to Zumba assuming that senior citizens are no longer suited to stressful activities,” the municipal administrator added.

Originated in India, yoga is an ancient practice that involves physical poses, concentration, and deep breathing.

“It can help to reduce our stress. They [senior citizens] feel so relaxed and calmed through this chair yoga,” Nieto said.