Pasay’s ‘Trabaho para kay Juana’ mobbed

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano yesterday led the Women’s Day “Trabaho para kay Juana” jobs fair, livelihood, skills training and Zumba dancefest at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Rubiano welcomed the many job seekers who also availed of the free services of the government backstopped by 35 local and overseas companies.

She said that on Women’s Month, the city government wants to equip the fairer sex with the needed skills to find jobs in order to support their respective families.

Among the programs offered, in collaboration with TESDA or the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, were baking bread and cookies and making food items like siomai or dumplings.

“We offer them a three-pronged opportunity — jobs, business and livelihood — while being supported by different government agencies and private companies,” Calixto-Rubiano said.

Aside from skills training, the city government also offered free medical laboratory, check-ups and other services. Aside from TESDA, other government agencies on hand during the affair were the Department of Labor, Social Security System, Department of Migrant Workers, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG.

The city also offered free rides to women, from Monday to Friday, at designated areas.