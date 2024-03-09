P12.4M worth of shabu seized

Elements of the Southern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit arrested two “high-value drug personalities” and confiscated P12.444 million worth of shabu in an anti-drug operation Thursday night.
The operation, launched at around 11:10 p.m. in Barangay 111, Pasay City, involved the SPD-DEU, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Southern District Office, and Pasay police units, including Sub-Station 4.
Authorities apprehended two individuals known only by their aliases, “Salim” and “Allan.” Police seized 1.830 kilograms of suspected shabu from them, with a street value of P12,444,000.
The operation also yielded buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill and 60 counterfeit P1,000 bills.
