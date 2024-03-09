Abby rues Taguig’s closure of aqua park

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay yesterday expressed regret that about 4,500 students had been affected by the closure of the Makati Aqua Sports Arena, or MASA, by the Taguig City government.

“Sorry for our young, proud Makatizens. Unfortunately, even MASA was closed down,” she said, ruing that the action of Taguig deprived students from 15 schools of their swimming facility.

She noted that the students have swimming lessons scheduled in the aqua venue set for March and April this year.

“Aside from this, students of the University of Makati and HSU also hold regular swimming classes in the facility,” the mayor said.

Binay has denounced Taguig’s seizure of properties that belong to the Makati City local government, especially those not covered by a Supreme Court order that transferred some areas of Makati to Taguig.

Tension had risen in the so-called EMBOs, or enlisted men’s barrios, because of what Makati City officials described as the “land-grabbing” activities of Taguig City.

Last 1 March, Taguig City LGU personnel were accused of trying to forcibly enter the Makati Park and Garden located in Barangay West Rembo, but were stopped by the facility’s security guards.

Two days later, the same Taguig City personnel reportedly locked the gates of the park, claiming it could not operate without a business permit.

Makati called Taguig’s actions as “childish, arrogant, and reckless” which can gravely undermine the ongoing efforts of the national government to attract foreign investments.

“How can foreign investors feel secure and protected when a local government in Metro Manila can behave with little regard for the law and the legal process,” the city government said.