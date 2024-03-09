2 nabbed in narc bust

An alleged high-value drug suspect previously arrested for illegal drugs and his “cohort” were nabbed in a drug-bust operation in Madrigal Village, Barangay Palangoy, Binangonan, Rizal Friday morning.

Arrested in the operation were alias Toni, 34, and alias Pilimon, 27, both residents of Binangonan, Rizal. The two were arrested after selling shabu to a police officer acting as a poseur buyer.

Investigation showed that Toni was previously arrested for selling illegal drugs, but was freed after a court approved a plea bargaining his lawyer set up.

Seized from the suspects were five sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 37.64 grams with a standard drug price of P255,952.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects before the Office of the Rizal Provincial Prosecutor in Taytay, Rizal.