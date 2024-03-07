Taguig sting: 6 nabbed, P187K shabu seized

Policemen conducting routine patrol chanced upon six individuals in possession of illegal drugs Wednesday night in Taguig City.

The report showed the police foot patrol was conducted at Barangay Napindan, Taguig City on the evening of 6 March 2024, 6:50 p.m., personnel of Taguig City Police Sub-station 5 apprehended six suspects.

The suspects were identified as alias Neil, 44 years old; alias Jeffrey, 40 years old; alias William, 43 years old; alias Mary Joy, 36 years old; alias Kathy, 38 years old and alias Andrea, 23 years old.

Thorough background check on the arrested suspects revealed that all were listed as street level individual in the drug watchlist, indicating their involvement in illicit drug activities.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of nine heat-sealed transparent plastic containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 27.5 grams with estimated street value of P187,000.

Suspects facing complaints for violation of RA 9165 are presently detained at Taguig City Custodial Facility while confiscated suspected drugs were turned over to Southern Police District Forensic Unit for analysis.

The Taguig City Police continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of the community by actively combating the illegal drug trade.

SPD PBGen. Mark D. Pespes, director, said the successful outcome of the operation is a testament to their steadfast commitment to upholding law and order.