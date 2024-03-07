Japanese wanted for large-scale theft nabbed

The Bureau of Immigration announced yesterday the arrest of a Japanese man wanted for a large-scale theft in Tokyo, Japan.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Japanese fugitive as 55-year-old Takayuki Kagoshima, who was arrested last Monday (4 March) along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City by the BI Fugitive Search Unit.

Tansingco claims that the warrant obtained in response to the October 2023 summary deportation order against the Japanese, which was issued by the BI Board of Commissioners against Kagoshima, allowed for his arrest.

“In view of the fact that he was already ordered deported for being an undesirable alien, he will be sent back to Japan as soon as we have secured the required clearances for his departure,” the BI chief said.

He added that Kagoshima’s name was already included in the immigration blacklist, thus barring him from re-entering the Philippines.

Based on his travel record, it appears that he is already overstaying, as his last arrival in the country was on 7 November 2022.

According to Japanese authorities, Kagoshima is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the court in Fukuoka prefecture, where he is charged with theft in violation of Article 235 of the Japanese Penal Code.