Go leads Munti fire recovery efforts

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, together with Mayor Rozzano Rufino Biazon and Vice Mayor Artemio Simundac, among other local officials, personally led a distribution activity for recovering fire victims in Muntinlupa City last Wednesday, 6 March.

“A big hand for Senator Bong Go whose only vice is to serve. We are grateful to the help that he is offering. This is not the only time he has helped us. Even when he was not yet a senator, he has already extended help during the time of President Duterte,” Biazon said.

In his speech, Go lauded all local officials for immediately attending to the needs of their constituents and further said that he will continue to help the community to the best of his capacity.

The relief operation was held at Barangay Cupang Covered Court where a total of 200 families received grocery packs, snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball. The senator also gave away bicycles, shoes, watches and mobile phones to select recipients.

Through Go’s initiative, a team from the National Housing Authority extended emergency housing assistance to qualified families to help them buy the materials they need to rebuild their homes.

In observance of the Fire Prevention Month, the lawmaker is instrumental for the enactment of Republic Act 11589 which provides for a 10-year modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection, improving its capabilities to better respond to fire incidents.

Primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate, the law also mandates the BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in every local government unit, particularly in informal settlements and economically depressed areas.

Go, who serves as the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged family members to seek the services of Malasakit Center located at Research Institute for Tropical Medicine if they may need assistance with their hospital bills.