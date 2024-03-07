DILG, BFP to launch hotline vs fire incidents 

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday urged Metro Manila residents to have their electrical lines inspected by competent Bureau of Fire Protection personnel.

This, as he announced that the BFP is planning to install a hotline number for residents of the National Capital Region where they can call and request for voluntary inspection of electrical connections of their houses to avoid fire incidents in their communities.

BFP is one of the attached agencies of the DILG, along with the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, among others.

The BFP have already reported that fire incidents are higher this year than last year.

BFP Director Louie Puracan pointed out that there were already more than 3,200 fires recorded nationwide this year, about 26 percent increase from the same period last year, resulting in 74 casualties.

Of the total number, 600 fire incidents have been reported in NCR from January to February of this year alone.

Abalos said the BFP’s step to extend its services in barangays through its hotline can be a huge push in their goal to lessen fire incidents stating that most fire cases start from overheated appliances, especially electric fans.

“Most of these fires are caused by overheated electric fans. So everyone should check theirs,” Abalos said.

He likewise advised the public to have their electrical connections and old electrical appliances checked or thrown out.

Electrical ignition due to arcing and overloading, lighted cigarette butts were also identified as among primary causes of fires.

Puracan, on the other hand, said they are currently training their personnel so they could immediately respond should residents call them to inspect electrical wirings and systems in their homes.

Puracan likewise advised the public to observe fire safety especially since March is the peak of the hot season which is exacerbated by the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.