Qualified theft

Dear Atty. Shalie,

I hired a house helper last month, who stayed only for about six days. She is the daughter of a long-time acquaintance of my husband, who recently lost her job.

Out of pity, I took her in, even if I knew nothing of her. Before she reported for duty, I had to leave for an out-of-the-country business. I instructed my nephew to orient the helper about house rules, and that she should not be allowed to enter my room.

Before my return from my trip, she told my nephew she had to leave and go home to the province. Despite my nephew’s appeal for her to wait for me, she left and did not even ask for payment for the days she worked.

Upon my return, I went about my usual activities. The following weekend, I discovered some of my personal items in my room were missing. Except for these facts: my helper was the only new person to stay in the house; she left suddenly; she also could no longer be contacted through the mobile numbers she used; she also suddenly took down all her social media accounts, there is no eyewitness to point to her as the culprit.

Do I have a case against my former helper? Will it prosper even if there is no eyewitness that she took the missing items?

Judith