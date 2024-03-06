Overnight ops yield P700K illegal drugs

More than P700,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from eight suspects in an overnight anti-illegal drugs operation in Rizal province from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

In the past 24 hours, seven operations were recorded against illegal drugs that resulted in the arrest of drug personalities wherein more or less 100.69 grams of suspected shabu and 7 grams of suspected marijuana with a total drug price of P685,532.

The arrested suspects are now detained at the respective operating units while the confiscated evidence will be submitted to the Rizal Forensic Unit for evidence examination.

The corresponding documentation is now being prepared for the cases to be filed against the suspects for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.