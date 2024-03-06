‘Kalingang Munti’ brings services closer among citizens

Services in the city of Muntinlupa continue to be closer to its citizens with “Kalingang Munti” caravan, conducted at the South Greenheights Covered Court in Barangay Putatan.

“Our goal for this project is to bring our services closer to our kababayans,” Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

“Kalingang Munti” will visit eight barangays for the ease and convenience of Muntinlupeños. A total of 1,610 residents of the community received on-the-spot government services at the venue.

Previous “Kalingang Munti” caravans have also included feeding programs for malnourished children and pregnant or lactating mothers. The caravan serves as a one-stop shop of the City Government brought to communities by the Community Affairs and Development Office.

Services include free eye check-up and reading glasses, medical and dental check-up, jobs fair, free legal advice desk, anti-rabies booster for pets, distribution of free seeds, and facilitation of delayed birth certificate registration, among others.

The next outing will be at Barangay Sucat Covered Court this March.