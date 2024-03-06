Househelp held for employers’ death

Quezon City police arrested a 48-year-old house help for killing her elder couple employers and trying to burn their house in Cubao Tuesday night.

Quezon City Fire Marshal F/Sr. Supt. Flor-Ian Guerrero told the DAILY TRIBUNE that they were able to put out the fire at No. 88A Stanford Street, Barangay E. Rodriguez, Cubao at around 9 p.m.

When they searched the area, they found the bodies of couple Jose Arsenio, 80, and Elizabeth Ong, 76, in their bedroom.

Guerrero said they turned over the case to the Quezon City Police District for investigation, because of the discovery of the bodies of the Ong couple.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Red Maranan said officials of Barangay E. Rodriguez who were the first responders to the fire incident were able to hold the couple’s house help identified as Marilyn Pandita, a native of Alabel, Sarangani who at first denied any involvement in the case.

Maranan added that Pandita was able to get out of the attention and detention area with her belongings, as the barangay officials were busy investigating the fire incident.

She was however, collared by Maranan’s men while about to board a provincial bus along 15th Avenue corner P. Tuazon Avenue in Barangay Socorro also in Cubao.

Recovered from Pandita’s possession were an ice pick, a plane ticket, cash placed in a handbag and other personal belongings.

Maranan said after the fire was put out by Guerrero’s fire fighting team and discovered the couple’s bodies, Scene of the Crime Operatives discovered that the couple’s bodies bore stabbed wounds and sustained fractured wounds on their heads.

Maranan said collected pieces of evidence from the crime scene included a pipe wrench, a dumbbell, and a kitchen knife which were already swabbed for the taking of DNA samples.

Likewise, Pandita underwent a buccal swab for DNA examination and comparison.