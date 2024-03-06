Cainta now requires underground cables, lines

The local government of Cainta, Rizal is now requiring subdivision developers to install underground cable and power lines.

According to Cainta administrator Keith Nieto, the underground installation of wire and cable system would help address the tangled cables or “spaghetti wires” on street posts.

“We have already fixed the spaghetti wires at the Table Street in Barangay San Andres. It’s painful to the eyes, even hanging on passing cars,” Nieto said.

“I just told our zoning team to require all subdivision developers to install underground all their cable and power lines so that there will be no more tangled wires in future generations when we are gone,” Nieto added.

Meanwhile, the local government has cleared its roads and major thoroughfares of garbages and debris — even if they are beyond itsborder.

“There should be no more boundary issue. We only live under one government,” Nieto said.

A first-class municipality, Cainta is bounded by Antipolo City in the East, Taytay in the South, Marikina City in the North and Pasig City in the West.

“We always pass by and they are good neighbors. They are also helping many of our kababayans, that’s why I dispatched the team,” Nieto said.