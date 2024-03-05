Nigerian held for forgery, false identity

Quezon City police have arrested a Nigerian woman over false identity and document forgery Sunday.

Quezon City Police District Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan identified the suspect as Angel Chioma Okonkwo, 23, residing at Barangay 183, Caloocan City.

Maranan said Okonkwo was nabbed after getting money remittance from Cebuana Lhuillier Robinson, Novaliches branch, Quezon City, for the P110,430 remittance from the United States on 3 March at 11:43 a.m.

Okonkwo, using a Somali Republic passport under the name of Dani Narcisa Hall, managed to make the transaction using a false identity and engaging in document forgery.

Maranan said reports indicated that sometime in February 2024, the suspect, using various identification cards such as a Republic of Ghana passport under the names of Ericka Mae Reyes and Dani Narcisa Reyes, managed to receive money remittances totaling P202,000 from abroad at different branches of Cebuana Lhuillier in Quezon City. This raised concerns among the establishment’s management.

On the said date, the suspect was again able to make a transaction at the branch head of Cebuana Lhuillier Robinson, Novaliches branch, Quezon City, for P110,430 money remittance from the USA.

Unfortunately, personnel of the establishment noticed the suspect’s identity discrepancy, leading them to seek assistance from QCPD Pasong Putik Police Station 16. This resulted in her arrest and the recovery of the remittance money totaling P110,430, along with the Somali Republic passport under the name of Dani Narcisa Hall and the remittance receipt.

The suspect will be charged with using a fictitious name and falsifying a document before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“We will not tolerate any form of fraudulent behavior within our jurisdiction. Hence, I commend the PS 16 personnel for their swift action, which led to the arrest of the suspect along with the confiscation of pieces of evidence,” Maranan said.

“I urge also the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities promptly. Together, we can continue to uphold the rule of law and maintain peace and order in our city,” he added.