Las Piñas job fair hailed

The Las Piñas City government led by Vice Mayor April Aguilar, held their weekly flag-raising ceremony yesterday with a special performance from the Office of the City Veterinarian and City Agriculture Office.

The Public Employment Service Office of Las Piñas during the ceremony, was awarded Bracket 3 in the Best Job Fair Placement category at the 2023 Best Performing PESO awards from the Department of Labor and Employment National Capital Region.

This is in recognition of its valuable commitment in the efficient and effective conduct and monitoring of Job Fairs that contributed to the increase in employment in the National Capital Region for the year 2023.

Vice Mayor Aguilar expressed her pride in the recognition of Las Piñas City’s efforts and reiterated the city government’s commitment to increasing the opportunities for employment for all Las Piñas residents.

She also commended the collaborative efforts of the city’s departments in contributing to the overall development and progress of Las Piñas.