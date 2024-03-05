Flood-stricken duck raisers find a ‘Partner for Growth’ in Pilmico

Pilmico and its partner distributors held a two-day recovery assistance program for flood-stricken duck raisers in Carmen, Davao del Norte last 26 and 27 February 2024.

Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (Pilmico) held its annual “Agripost Conference” to celebrate and recognize the top-performing local retailers in various parts of the country. This event also serves as an opportunity to provide product and industry updates to its partners. The event has been taking place since November 2023.

In Carmen, Davao del Norte however, instead of holding a celebration event, Pilmico and its partner distributors in the area, namely Panabo Bluz and Chemar Marketing, redirected their resources to ”Padayon Gihapon Ta, Partner” (Let’s Keep Going, Partner). This initiative aims to assist the duck raisers affected by the recent flooding in Mindanao, whose livestock suffered in early February of this year.

Jefferson Abian, Pilmico Assistant Vice President for Feeds Sales, speaks to the community of duck raisers in Carmen, Davao del Norte.

Pilmico and the distributors collaborated with the local government unit, agricultural office, and Provincial Veterinary Office of Brgy. Anibongan, Carmen, Davao del Norte, to organize a two-day recovery assistance program from 26 to 27 February 2024.

On the first day, they held a veterinary mission for livestock raisers and distributed 36 bags of “Avemax” duck feeds. About 175 beneficiaries received “Vet Kits,” including animal nutrition supplements, to help in their recovery.

During his opening remarks, Jefferson Abian, Pilmico Assistant Vice President for Feeds Sales, underscored the importance of perseverance in times of crisis.

“Natural calamities can be challenging, but we must learn to move forward as a community. At Pilmico, we are committed to being your ‘Partner for Growth,’ especially when you need it most. We are always ready to provide support and assistance to ensure the growth and development of the livestock industry,” Abian said.

Even though this initiative was far from the usual festivities of Pilmico’s Agripost Conferences, it brought a different form of joy by providing assistance to the duck raisers of the Municipality of Carmen who were most in need of help.