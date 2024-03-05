LATEST

China water cannons Phl vessel in WPS

WATCH: The Armed Forces of the Philippines' Public Affairs Office released a video on the recent harassment of China against the country's vessels in the West Philippine Sea. In the video clip, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel is seen performing a "dangerous blocking maneuver" resulting to a near collision with Philippine ship. Also, the CCG vessel water cannoned the AFP's resupply ship, Unaizah Mae 4 (UM4), during the rotation and reprovisioning mission for the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) in Ayungin Shoal in WPS on Tuesday morning, March 5. | Via Lade Kabagani (video courtesy of AFP-PAO)