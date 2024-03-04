BoC seizes P900-M vapes

The Bureau of Customs on Sunday reported that at least P900 million worth of smuggled vapes and ukay-ukay items amounting to P1.073 billion were seized from several Malabon warehouses last 1 March 2024.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service director Verne Enciso disclosed that around 20 warehouses located at 67 Governor Pascual Street, Potrero, Malabon City were initially identified for being used as storage facilities for smuggled vape products.

Enciso also cited the importance of these operations amid the agency’s anti-smuggling efforts.

“Our officers have remained vigilant in their enforcement efforts to prevent the entry of smuggled products into our country. The operations these past couple of days show how serious we are in the CIIS to disrupt the flow of these activities and stop them at all cost,” Enciso said.

He narrated that the initial inspection of the location revealed a total of 20 warehouses, and the CIIS team was able to open one warehouse where they found 8,400 boxes of Flava-branded vapes.

Containing 100 pieces per box at P550 a piece, the total current market value of the smuggled vapes found was P462 million. Adding the P520 excise tax that the government must collect for every vape unit, the total aggregate value of the vape products found is P898.8 million.

However, the CIIS director said that 15 other warehouses were opened and inspected to reveal branded and unbranded shoes, hardware supplies, ukay-ukay or used clothing, unbranded clothes, household items, and others, amounting to an estimated P174.2 million.

This brings the total aggregated value of the goods stored in the 16 warehouses inventoried to P1.073 billion.

Meantime, deputy commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy — who took note of the coordination between government agencies and the local enforcement officers — said that the remaining three warehouses will be inventoried by the assigned Customs examiner from the Port of Manila on Monday.

“The dedicated efforts of our CIIS agents not only resulted in the successful interception of these illegally imported products from entering our markets and possibly harming our consumers, but it also shows that we continue to be a formidable force against these illegal activities,” Uy said.

All warehouse representatives were reminded that they have 15 days to provide proof of payment of duties and taxes covering the goods stored and found.

If they cannot present the proper documents, owners of the goods will face charges for violation of Sec. 1400 or misdeclaration in goods declaration in relation to Sec. 1113 or property subject to seizure and forfeiture of Republic Act 10863 known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.