BI, PDEA intensify fight vs drug trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration announced on Sunday that a memorandum of agreement was formalized between the agency and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to enhance their collaboration against the illegal drug trade.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco and PDEA director general Moro Virgilio Lazo were present during the signing ceremony at the BI Main Office in Intramuros, Manila.

The agreement solidified the agencies’ dedication to cooperating in order to tackle the multifaceted problems brought about by drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

In his remarks, Tansingco stressed the importance of looking into the identities of foreign nationals who might be implicated in drug trafficking.

“As the primary agency responsible for immigration and alien registration laws, the BI plays a crucial role in detecting and preventing the entry of individuals engaged in illegal activities, including drug trafficking,” Tansingco said.

“The MoA allows the BI to provide necessary intelligence assistance to thwart the movement of foreign drug traffickers,” he added.

Under the terms of the data-sharing agreement, PDEA will obtain vital information from the BI about foreigners who are thought to be active in drug trafficking in the country.

Also present during the agreement signing were BI Intelligence Division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. and BI Anti-Terrorist Group NAIA head Bienvenido Castillo III, who received certificates of appreciation from Lazo in recognition of their exceptional contributions to border security and immigration management.

“This collaboration between the BI and PDEA marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and safeguard national security,” Tansingco said.

“By leveraging the strengths of both agencies and enhancing information sharing, they are poised to strengthen border controls and protect the Filipino people from the threats posed by illegal drugs,” he added.

To recall, the BI’s proactive efforts assisted the PDEA and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Drug Interdiction Task Group in intercepting a Canadian woman reportedly smuggling $48 million worth of drugs wrapped in chocolate.

In November last year, BI agents also flagged the entry of a Bolivian who attempted to smuggle 47 million dollars worth of cocaine mixed with toffee and fish food.