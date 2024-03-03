Informant gets P420K for successful ops

The Philippine National Police rewarded a “confidential informant “with P420,000 for providing “vital information” that led to the capture of Gilbert Concepcion, a wanted person.

According to police records, Concepcion was a notorious leader of the Concepcion Criminal Gang operating in the Bicol region. He was wanted for various heinous crimes including kidnapping, murder, rape and direct assault.

The PNP said the informant played a crucial role in the neutralization of Concepcion during the successful law enforcement operations on 24 January in Barangay San Martin De Porres, Parañaque City.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. handed over the cash reward during the symbolic ceremony Camp BGen. Rafael T. Crame, Quezon City over the weekend.

“This event highlighted the informant’s pivotal role in the successful joint intelligence-driven operation carried out by the National Capital Region Police Office and Police Regional Office 5, underscoring the importance of citizen cooperation and support in the PNP’s pursuit of justice,” the PNP said.

In his speech, Acorda cited the significance of the public’s vigilance and cooperation with law enforcers to keep communities safe and peaceful.

“The informant’s invaluable information exemplifies the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between the community and law enforcement,” Acorda emphasized.

“The PNP remains steadfast in its commitment to acknowledging and rewarding individuals who contribute to the capture and surrender of Most Wanted Persons,” he added.