40 nabbed in Parañaque ‘Oplan Galugad’

About 40 persons including minors were arrested by the police in an anti-crime operation in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City Friday night.

Operatives ran after the ordinance violators as they swooped the area and one of those arrested was a man wanted for taking P1,800 from his employer.

Those arrested were individuals drinking liquor outside their homes and it turned out they were the subject of a warrant of arrest in a drug-related case.

Two minors were also arrested for curfew.

The big catch in the operation was the arrest of one of the most wanted person in Parañaque and Las Piñas, with four cases of murder and homicide, according to P/Col. Reycon Garduque, chief of Parañaque Police.

The COP said their operation yielded positive results as they focused on Barangay Dionisio because it is the area where wanted persons are being sighted.

“We will continue this kind of operation to prevent the commission of crimes, particularly targeting those with warrant of arrest. “