Taguig’s ‘landgrab’ attempt foiled

Makati City officials condemned an alleged attempt by Taguig City personnel to enter the Makati Park and Garden, accusing them of “land-grabbing” and urging them to focus on improving services for their own residents.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, involved personnel from the Taguig Traffic Management Office attempting to gain access to the park located in Barangay West Rembo.

Makati security guards and Public Safety Department personnel reportedly prevented their entry.

“Taguig has once again proven that it is bent on grabbing property. They want to seize properties they do not own. They want to indulge themselves in the investments made by the city government of Makati that were funded by the taxes of the citizens of Makati,” the Makati City government said in a statement.

Makati also urged Taguig officials to focus on the basic needs of their citizens, citing the complaints from EMBO residents regarding inadequate health benefits and services, particularly for the elderly and sick.

“If only Taguig would display the same zeal in improving their services to their constituents,” it said. “EMBO residents are complaining about inadequate health services and benefits and the poor system of providing assistance to the sick and senior citizens. This should be their priority. The citizens’ welfare should come first, not land-grabbing.”

In October last year, Makati City filed an Urgent Motion before Branch 153 of the Regional Trial Court of Taguig to issue a status quo order against Taguig City, citing a number of attempts made by the latter to forcibly take possession of Makati-owned facilities in the 10 EMBO barangays.

These included attempts to enter the premises of a housing project owned by Makati and seize several school buildings and health centers in the affected barangays.

Taguig’s takeover attempts stemmed from a Supreme Court ruling that handed it control of the EMBOs from Makati City.