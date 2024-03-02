NAIAX-Tramo ramp unveiled

The Department of Public Works and Highways officially opened on Friday an additional on-ramp at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway to connect with Tramo Boulevard in Pasay City.

The new structure is an elevated 800-meter, two-lane entry point to NAIAX built to enhance the accessibility of NAIA Terminals 1 and 2 for vehicles coming from EDSA southbound.

According to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, the completion of the additional ramp will contribute to the demand for more efficient travel at the NAIA-Skyway Loop through the NAIAX as it only took two to three years for the vehicular volume to surpass the capacity of the expressway compared to the initial expectation of 15 years.