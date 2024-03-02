Mayor Abby hands P47.5-M aid to disaster-stricken LGUs

Makati Mayor Abby Binay yesterday handed over P47.5 million in financial assistance to 76 provinces, cities, and municipalities affected by severe flooding, typhoons and powerful earthquakes in the country last year.

Governors, mayors and other official representatives of the recipient local government units, or LGUs, were present during the event held at Makati City Hall.

The recipients include 19 communities impacted by powerful earthquakes in November and December, and 40 local governments affected by tropical cyclones “Egay” and “Falcon” in July of last year.

Other beneficiaries were 17 LGUs severely flooded as a result of a combined shear line and low-pressure areas in November.

“Makati understands the importance of extending a helping hand to our fellow Filipinos. In the face of adversity, it is imperative that we come together as a nation, united in our determination to provide relief and support to those in need,” Mayor Abby said.

She ordered the allocation of amounts ranging from P250,000 to P1 million for each LGU, depending on the severity of the damage incurred.

The mayor reiterated the city’s plan to offer satellite imaging to calamity-hit localities, recognizing the importance of conducting a rapid assessment of the extent and severity of damage in the affected area.

The city has earmarked a total of P8,750,000 for 17 municipalities of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar affected by the combined effects of the shear line and low-pressure areas last November.

These include Catarman and Laoang with P1 million each; Pambujan, Palapag, Mondragon and Dolores with P750,000 each; San Roque, Las Navas, Catubig and Bobon with P500,000 each; and Lapinig, Lope de Vega, Rosario, Silvino Lobos, Arteche, Jipapad and Oras with P250,000 each.

For 18 localities in Surigao del Sur severely affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake last December 2, the city has allocated P12,500,000.

These are Barobo, Bislig, Hinatuan, San Miguel, Tagbina, Tago and Tandag with P1 million each; Carrascal, Lianga, Lingig with P750,000 each; Cagwait, Cortes, Madrid, Marihatag and San Agustin with P500,000 each; and Bayabas, Carmen and Lanuza with P250,000 each.

The city has also allotted P250,000 for the Glan municipality in Sarangani Province hit by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake last November.

Makati also allocated P26 million for 10 provinces and 30 localities ravaged by super typhoons “Egay” and “Falcon.” The provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Abra, Apayao and Benguet each received P1 million.

The recipients from Ilocos Norte are Laoag with P750,000; Solsona, P50,000; Bacarra, Pagudpud, Paoay and Piddig with P250,000 each. Binmaley in Pangasinan received P1 million, while in Ilocos Sur, Vigan received P1 million; Cabugao and Caoayan, P500,000 each; and Cervantes, P250,000.

Baggao in Cagayan received P250,000, while in Pampanga, Masantol and Minalin each received P1 million; Santo Tomas, P750,000; and Mexico, P500,000. From Bataan, the localities of Abucay, Mariveles and Samal each got P1 million, while Pilar got P500,000.

From Abra, the city gave P1 million to Bangued; P500,000 to Bucay; and P250,000 each to Dolores, Manabo, Pilar, Sallapadan and Tayum. From Benguet, the municipalities of Atok, Kabayan and Kapangan each received P250,000.