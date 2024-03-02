MAP seeks easing metro traffic

The Management Association of the Philippines recently discussed with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista its “holistic” plan intended to address the severe traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

The MAP Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s 15-person team, led by MAP president Rene Almendras and TIC chair Eduardo Yap, met with Bautista on Friday.

MAP’s plan includes comprehensive short-term administrative and traffic management measures to provide commuters and motorists immediate relief.

For its long-term solution, the MAP included measures centered on setting in place mass public transportation in accordance with the National Economic and Development Authority’s National Transport Plan of 2017.

According to TomTom International BV — a multinational traffic data provider and location technology specialist — local motorists spent an average travel time of 25 minutes and 30 seconds per 10 kilometers in the metro last year.

The 2023 TomTom Traffic Index studied the traffic situation in 387 metro areas in the world.