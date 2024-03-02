METRO

‘Habal’ driver yields P340K shabu

(Contributed photo)

A 54-year-old habal-habal (motorized trike) driver was arrested over the weekend by operatives of the Batasan Police Station in a buy-bust operation.

Police Lt. Col. Jerry Castillo identified the suspect as Edwin Espiritu, a resident of Barangay Matandang Balara. The police said they received information about Espiritu’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking in his barangay.

Following an investigation, a buy-bust operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office-National Capital Region at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

An undercover officer posed as a buyer and purchased P500 worth of shabu from Espiritu. After the pre-arranged signal, authorities apprehended the suspect.

Confiscated from Espiritu were 50 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P340,000, a black coin purse, a mobile phone, and the buy-bust money.

