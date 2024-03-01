Beginning 1 April 2024, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Regulation No. 24-022 will take effect.

The regulation, covered by an appropriate resolution of the Metro Manila Council, prohibits e-bikes, e-trikes, as well as tricycles, pedicabs, push carts, and “kuligligs” on national, circumferential and radial roads in Metro Manila. This was announced last Wednesday by MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes.

The prohibition will cover 19 roads under the jurisdiction and supervision of the MMDA.

In addition, users of electric-powered vehicles shall be required to have a driver’s license, and those who cannot present one shall have their vehicles impounded. The penalty for using the banned vehicles on the roads mentioned above, whether or not they have a driver’s license, is P2,500.

The MMDA shall carry out a widespread information and awareness campaign before implementing the new measure.

There were 554 reported accidents in 2023 involving electric-powered conveyances in Metro Manila.

I bring this up because, as a driver myself, I recognize the dangers of allowing light vehicles such as e-trikes and e-bikes on major thoroughfares.

Although I have mixed emotions about this, I can appreciate the positive in it because it provides transportation to the less fortunate. It is an alternative to the very difficult option of commuting. It may also be used to do business and transport goods.

However, I can also see the apparent and inherent risks. These vehicles are made of light materials, and a collision, even with a small car or a tricycle, can be fatal for the users.

Between the two, I take the side of safety and caution and, therefore, agree with the regulation. As a matter of fact, I hope this is implemented not just in Metro Manila but also in the main thoroughfares in the provinces.

I wish to connect this to the Philippine Road Safety Action Plan 2023-2028, launched last year by the Department of Transportation and the World Health Organization. The action plan is the blueprint and foundation for the country’s road safety initiatives and seeks to reduce the number of road traffic deaths by 35 percent in 2028.

The action plan is built on five pillars with identified strategies for creating a safer road environment.

The first pillar — road safety management — highlights the need for the following: strengthening the DoTr as the lead agency for road safety; establishing quality data; enhancing research; engaging stakeholders; promoting multimodal public transportation and land-use planning; and advocating for adherence to applicable international agreements and the adoption of global best practices on road safety.

The second pillar — safer roads — tackles safety in infrastructure design, construction, operation, and maintenance and highlights addressing the safety and mobility needs of vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

The third pillar — safer vehicles — focuses on enhancing vehicle registration and inspection systems and compliance with harmonized vehicle standards and regulations. It also highlights the importance of establishing an audit team dedicated to public utility vehicles, private fleets, and other public utility vehicle operators.

Further, it includes putting in place regulations for the safe use of electric vehicles as covered under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act.

The fourth pillar — safer road users — emphasizes increasing public awareness and support for road safety. It recognizes the importance of media and communications and highlights the importance of the stricter enforcement of laws on road safety.

Lastly, the fifth pillar — post-crash response — focuses on improving access to pre-hospital care, trauma treatment, and rehabilitation for victims of road crashes. This pillar ensures that road crash victims receive appropriate, immediate and subsequent medical care.

The MMDA regulation is not enough to meet the entire list of objectives of the action plan, but it certainly aligns with it and is definitely on the same page.