No mercy vs Ayala-Alabang kidnappers — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla yesterday told state prosecutors to show no mercy and ensure the filing of airtight cases against those behind the abduction and killing of six Chinese nationals and three Filipino citizens in Ayala Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City 30 October last year.

The directive to the prosecutors was issued as the Department of Justice found probable cause to indict three individuals for kidnapping, serious illegal detention, homicide and car theft charges.

“Assure airtight cases are filed and show no mercy in prosecuting those behind these senseless crimes,” Remulla said.

“Let’s bring to justice those responsible for these crimes,” he added.

In a resolution dated 15 February 2024, the DoJ panel of prosecutors has ruled that three people identified as Edgar Catapang Abarca, Eduardo Catapang Abarca and John Oliver Villanueva aka Carlo Acero Villanueva are all to be charged before the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court with four counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with homicide, four counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention, one count of slight illegal detention and one count of carnapping.

Based on the complaint filed before the DoJ by the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group Luzon Field Unit last 29 December 2023, the three Filipinos kidnapped were released by the suspects in Calauan Laguna a day after the abduction.

The three Filipinos promptly reported the incident to police authorities which led to a series of operations.

Unfortunately, only the remains of four of the six Chinese nationals were recovered while the remaining two are still missing up to this date.

After backtracking and reviewing available CCTV footage, the police were able to trackdown the perpetrators which subsequently led to their arrest and the filing of the cases.