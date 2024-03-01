LTO to push for regulated e-bike use

After the Metro Manila Council and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority approved a resolution banning light electric vehicles on national roads, it was the turn of the Land Transportation Office Thursday to propose their registration and their drivers to have licenses.

Speaking at a public consultation at the LTO office, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza presented his proposal to stakeholders citing Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code which requires all vehicles that use public roads maintained and funded by the government whether local or national to be registered.

Aside from registration, Mendoza said drivers who will use light electric vehicles will be required to have a license.

On the other hand, 1-Rider Partylist Bonifacio Bosita asked Mendoza if the fee for light electric vehicles could be charged half the fee of regular motorcycle registration, Mendoza replied that the LTO is amenable.

The Electric Vehicles Association of the Philippines did not pose any objection to the proposal.

On Wednesday, MMDA announced the approval of its resolution imposing a fine of P2,500 for drivers apprehended without a driver’s license, that may also lead to their vehicle being impounded.

MMDA Director Victor Nunez said that aside from the 19 national roads announced on Wednesday, it has added España Boulevard and Bonifacio Avenue to the list where light electric vehicles are banned. It removed the South Luzon Expressway and instead replaced it with Osmeña South Superhighway.

Representatives from MMDA, DILG, QC LGU, and various transport groups attended the consultation meeting that aimed to provide an in-depth understanding of the benefits and practicalities of transitioning to EVs.