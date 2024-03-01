Catapang opens visitor park at NBP

Recognizing the need to humanize the policies and programs for persons deprived of liberty, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. yesterday led other BuCor officials in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the visitor’s park inside the Maximum Security Camp of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Under the theme “Bilangguan man ay Paraiso sa Patakarang

Maka-Diyos at Makatao,” the

5,000-square meter park is an open space with children’s playground and nipa huts to accommodate children and relatives of persons deprived of liberty when they visited their incarcerated loved ones.

The park which is almost four months in the making also features comfort rooms for male and female, NBP Supt. Roger Boncales said.

He told Catapang that most of the materials they used in building the playground are from recycled materials found inside the Maxsecom while others are donations from anonymous donors.

For his part, Catapang said that this is a very good project that will benefit directly the PDL’s family since most of their visitors here are children who were tagged along by their adult relatives.

“At least they can play around here just like normal kids in the park,” he added.

Catapang said that this is also their way of showing our concern to PDLs and their family which is called “the BuCor’s way under the Bagong Bucor sa Bagong Pilipinas,” under the guidance of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.