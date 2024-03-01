Belmonte wants united stand vs climate change

“United action at all levels of government and society is vital to achieving a green, sustainable, and livable future for all.”

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte made the remarks when she represented hundreds of local leaders during the opening plenary of the sixth United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday, 26 February in Nairobi, Kenya.

Belmonte, who has gone back from UNEA-6, was chosen as the summit rapporteur of the cities and regions to raise their concerns and propositions to UNEA, the world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment.

According to the mayor, cities like Quezon City are initiators of impactful climate initiatives. National governments should work closely with local governments to successfully scale these solutions up, thus benefiting more residents.

Belmonte showcased how Quezon City developed innovative solutions with the help of its stakeholders.