Singaporean SMEs eyeing collab with Phl firms

More than 20 small and medium enterprises from Singapore are now in the country to look for partner SMEs who can help them expand their businesses.

During the launch of SME Business Synergy: An International Business Matchmaking Conference on Thursday at the Heritage Hotel in Pasay City, Dave Tan, president of Singapore’s Asia Group Pte. Ltd., said the main purpose of the forum is for Singaporean contingents to seek business opportunities in the Philippines.

“We are also looking for joint venture cooperation and even collaboration with Philippine companies. The Philippines is our next stop, as we already started seeking partnerships in Dubai, Cambodia, and Malaysia,” he said in a media interview.

Tan said Singaporean SMEs have chosen the Philippines as “there are lots of opportunities here.”

“We are pushed by the Singaporean government to come here to explore various industries here. We have brought along SMEs engaged in various industries, such as food and beverage, construction, and manpower and other services,” Tan said.

SMEs in Singapore are those that have capitalization from 10,000 to 1 million Singaporean dollars.

“If this summit turns into a success, then we will bring more SMEs here from Singapore to collaborate with Filipino SMEs,” he said.

In a video message, Pasay City Mayor Imelda "Emi" Calixto-Rubiano aired gladness as Singaporean delegates have chosen Pasay to be the venue of the Summit, stating that Pasay SMEs will benefit from it.

“Driven by our utmost desire to elevate Pasay City through economic reform and wide scale development, SMEs have always been a pivotal sector that we always highlight. The display of efficient networking that the Synergy Conference illustrates is instrumental in our overall growth as a growing economic powerhouse,” said Rubiano.

Representing Rubiano was Councilor Joey Calixto Isidro, who said that in Pasay alone, there are more than 4,000 SMEs pouring millions of revenues into the city’s coffers.

“We are supporting our business owners in Pasay, not only small but even micro-entrepreneurs through our various programs and services, such as grants to those that are just starting up their businesses,” Isidro said.

The SME Business Synergy is supported by the Department of Trade and Industry and the Local Government of Pasay.