PNP cracking down on water pilferage

The Philippine National Police on Monday said it will crack down on pilferage from fire hydrants and main water lines in the midst of the El Niño phenomenon.

“We can help water companies in the conduct of investigations, but definitely as an organization we have a policy on energy and water conservation,” PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.

Acorda added he has also instructed all PNP regional offices “to closely monitor irresponsible mining activities and apprehend those who do not have the proper papers to operate.”

“The Directorate for Operations and I already talked about running after these kinds of operation, especially on illegal logging, which might be contributing to our problem with El Niño,” he noted.