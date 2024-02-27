Marcos names new LWUA administrator

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Jose Moises Salonga as the next administrator of the Local Water Utilities Administration, Malacañang said on Monday.

Salonga would take over the position for Vicente Homer Revil, a former Masbate deputy governor whom Marcos had appointed as the LWUA administrator last February 2023.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama revealed Revil’s successor last Saturday in a press conference, but the Palace only formally announced Salonga’s appointment until Monday.

Rama said he hoped that Salonga, as the new LWUA administrator, would help in settling the leadership dispute between the two boards of the Metro Cebu Water District.

In a statement, Malacañang said the President formally appointed Salonga on 19 February.

“Salonga will take over the operations of the LWUA, a government-owned and controlled corporation with a specialized lending function mandated by law to promote and oversee the development of water supply systems in provincial cities and municipalities outside of Metro Manila,” Malacañang said.